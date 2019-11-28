There was concern for Chelsea on Wednesday night after Tammy Abraham appeared to be in real discomfort after picking up an injury at Valencia.

The 22-year-old was forced off with what appeared to be a hip injury as the Sun note that the forward was emotional as he made his way off the pitch with fears that he had suffered a serious setback.

While further scans and tests will undoubtedly reveal more and perhaps offer a timeline as to when Abraham will be able to return from the knock, the Chelsea ace appeared to be in much better spirits after the game when talking to the club’s TV channel, as seen in the tweet below.

“I was fearful of the worst but I got in and was able to walk again and hopefully it is not too long,” he said. “It was a knee to my hip area and I hope it’s only bruising.

“I’ll have a scan, maybe an X-ray and see what the news is. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”

Frank Lampard will undoubtedly hope that it doesn’t result in a spell on the sidelines for Abraham given that he has been crucial for Chelsea so far this season in leading the line.

The England ace has bagged 11 goals and four assists in 20 appearances so far this year, establishing himself as the first choice up front ahead of the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

While Chelsea do have quality depth, it’s not an absence that Lampard will want heading into a busy fixture schedule in December, and so time will tell whether or not Abraham has avoided a setback or if his knock in midweek could force him to sit out the upcoming games.

Chelsea face West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, while they have a run of four games in just 10 days to start December in what will undoubtedly be a gruelling period for the top Premier League sides as they try to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, the Blues will hope to have their frontman available without the blow to his hip bothering him.