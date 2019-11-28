Sky Sports pundit Danny Mills was in the middle of a discussion on Everton on Thursday morning, but somehow threw in a dig at Arsenal.

The piece was based on Everton’s next six fixtures as given their struggles so far this season, the pressure is undoubtedly building on Marco Silva to turn things around at Goodison Park.

SEE MORE: ‘Trying to get Emery sacked’ – Jermaine Pennant slams Arsenal players

With the Toffees currently sitting down in 16th place in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone, he’ll know better than anyone that they must start getting results quickly or he could be at risk of losing his job.

The fixture schedule doesn’t look particularly kind though, as they face a difficult trip to Leicester City this weekend, which is followed by clashes with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester again in the League Cup and then finishing off against Arsenal on December 21.

However, as seen in the video below, Mills clearly doesn’t think much of Arsenal’s threat, as while he worked his way down the list of fixtures and conceded that they were all difficult games, he eventually got to the Gunners and labelled it “maybe the easiest one of the lot”.

Given Arsenal’s current form and struggles, perhaps he has a point. However, given the discussion was based around Everton’s troubles and upcoming games, it was a brutal but hilarious dig at Arsenal which seemingly came out of nowhere as he fancied putting the boot in on the Gunners.

That said, it probably wasn’t one that was appreciated by the Arsenal faithful though…