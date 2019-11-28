Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is confident that his team can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli at Anfield last night. Deis Mertens opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 21st minute before Dejan Lovren headed in the equaliser in the 65th minute. It was the Croatian international’s first Champions League goal since 2010 when he scored against Benfica while playing for Lyon.

SEE MORE: “It’s pretty painful”- Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Fabinho

Despite drawing, Liverpool are at the top of their group and have a very good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages if they at least manage a draw against Red Bull Salzburg on December 4. However, if the Reds lose against the Austrian club and Napoli beat Genk, there’s a chance they might be eliminated.

However, Henderson feels that Liverpool can qualify for the knockout stages. As quoted by the club’s official website, the Reds skipper told BT Sport: “We would have liked to have won tonight to finish the job off, but Napoli are a good side and made it difficult and we could only get a point. We’re still in a decent position, but there’s one game left and we need to go and get a decent result there.

“They’re a good team with good players so we knew it would be difficult. There were times where obviously we could do better but there were times where we played some good stuff. In the second half we were just searching for the second one, we couldn’t manage to get it but we keep going. Like I say, we’re still in a healthy position but we need to get a result away now. We’ll stay positive. We’ve still got a job to do away but we’re confident we can do that.”

Red Bull Salzburg put up a tough fight against Liverpool when the two sides met at Anfield with the Reds winning 4-3. In their Champions League home matches, the Austrian side thrashed Genk 6-2 while losing 2-3 against Napoli. They have some really good players who could make things hard for Liverpool. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in great form and somehow manage to get the job done. Hence, it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will lose to Red Bull Salzburg next month.