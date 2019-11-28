West Ham loanee Josh Cullen has suffered an injury setback while with Charlton with boss Lee Bowyer ruling him out until after Christmas.

The 23-year-old joined the Championship side this past summer and has gone on to make 16 appearances so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

While the Hammers would undoubtedly have been pleased to see him getting regular playing time to improve and develop his game, Cullen would also have been delighted to be playing regularly and enjoying his football.

Unfortunately for all concerned, it appears as though he won’t now feature for around a month at least, with Forever West Ham noting that Bowyer confirmed that he is out until after Christmas. Worryingly for all as well, he went on to suggest that the injury is “not good” which will raise serious concerns.

“Josh is going to be out a while, a fair while,” he said, as per London News Online. “Longer than Lyle, not the season, but he won’t be back before Christmas. He’s done his ligament, a few of them. It’s not good.”

While Cullen now focuses on his recovery, both clubs will no doubt be monitoring him closely and hoping that he can stick to the touted timeline and avoid any setbacks before continuing to play a key role for Charlton this season, ahead of perhaps returning to West Ham to play a part next year.