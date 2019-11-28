Wolves fans don’t sound too happy about the prospect of Arsenal poaching their manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese tactician has impressed in his time in charge of Wolves, having first led them to promotion from the Championship before securing their status as a strong Premier League side.

He’s also got Wolves competing in the Europa League, and they’re enjoying themselves tonight after going 3-1 up away to Braga.

However, it could be that Santo’s fine work at Molineux could lead to him being snapped up by a bigger club, with the Mail claiming he’s a leading candidate to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal.

This could be a fine move for the Gunners, with Emery struggling a great deal in recent times and rarely looking the ideal long-term replacement for Arsene Wenger since he took over last season.

Santo could be a major upgrade based on his fine work at Wolves, but of course his club probably won’t want to let him go too easily.

With the 45-year-old working his magic for the club again tonight, Tim Spiers claims Wolves fans have sent Arsenal a pretty clear message…