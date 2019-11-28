Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made a huge call tonight to hand a return to the starting XI to midfielder and former club captain Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland international plays for the Gunners for the first time since that outburst against the club’s fans in the 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

This saw Xhaka lose the Arsenal captaincy, while his future at the Emirates Stadium has also looked in doubt as the Telegraph have linked him with Newcastle.

Emery himself faces an uncertain future after some dire recent results and performances, with the Spanish tactician surely needing to get back to winning ways tonight.

Arsenal XI: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Sokratis; Chambers, Xhaka, Willock, Tierney; Martinelli, Aubameyang, Saka — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 28, 2019

The Athletic have been among the numerous sources to suggest Emery is on the brink at Arsenal, so it could be that tonight’s decision to field Xhaka will backfire on him.

It’s generally a more experienced side than Emery always plays in this competition, though, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notably starting up front.

David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Kieran Tierney are also among the senior stars involved this evening.