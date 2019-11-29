Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard feels that Virgil van Dijk deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

Widely considered to be the best defender in the world, the Dutch international had a terrific 18/19 season, guiding Liverpool to the Champions League. He was named the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and is currently a favorite for the Ballon d’Or.

Messi won the FIFA Best Player of the Year and is currently a heavy favorite to win his 6th Ballon d’Or as well. However, Gerrard feels that van Dijk should win it ahead of the Barcelona captain. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool legend said: “Yes, 100 per cent. I’m Messi’s number one fan, for sure. I love the player. Obscene numbers in his game in terms of assists and goals. I’m definitely a Messi fan, in the gang.But if you talk about consistency from one player over a year, who wins the European Cup and is absolutely faultless in every performance, that means you deserve to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Van Dijk has been an influential figure at the back for Liverpool and he sure is a worthy recipient. Provided he wins the award next week, the Netherlands will become the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro to receive the Ballon d’Or.

After being unable to beat Napoli, Liverpool will be hoping to secure all three points this weekend when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion.