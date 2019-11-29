According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona and Arsenal are two of the top European outfits that are interested in promising Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri.

The 17-year-old is making waves for Penarol, the ace has already racked up 17 appearances in Uruguay’s first division.

The ace’s impressive performances have helped Penarol to second-place in the league, the Manyas could clinch the first-division title if Nacional slip up on the final day.

AS report that Atletico Madrid have already called Pellistri’s father over a potential move, Los Rojiblancos believe the ace could have a similar rise to the top to fellow countryman and Real Madrid star Fede Valverde.

It’s added that Barcelona have also called the ace’s father and representative.

Pellistri is a right-winger and he would certainly add some depth to the squads of any of the top teams that are interested in his services.

As per AS’ report, Arsenal are the only interested part yet to make contact with the player’s father or representative.

Perhaps the Gunners should point to the case of Gabriel Martinelli in order to encourage Pellistri to make a move to north London.