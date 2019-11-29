Arsenal face Norwich City on Sunday and Unai Emery has conceded that he has doubts over injured pair David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Both defensive stars were named in the starting line-up to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night, and both were forced off due to injury problems.

Speaking after the game, Emery has now admitted that the pair will be monitored over the next 48 hours to determine whether or not they will be available for selection against Norwich.

“Yes, I don’t know exactly now but they couldn’t finish that match and we are going to watch for tomorrow for how they are for Sunday,” he told the club’s official site.

Without a win in their last seven games across all competitions, the last thing that Emery needs now is to be hit with injury problems, albeit he has options and would perhaps have made changes to his XI anyway for this weekend’s trip to Carrow Road.

Nevertheless, the pressure is building on the Arsenal boss as they’ve slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League table during their poor run of form, and they now sit eight points adrift of fourth spot as they continue to try and break back into contention for the Champions League qualification spots.

With the likes of Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Sokratis available to step in if necessary, Emery arguably won’t be too concerned by the latest injury report, although given the experience that Luiz and Mustafi bring to the group, he would surely prefer to have them available just in case.

Time will tell whether or not the defensive duo can recover and prove their fitness in time to be in contention for the match day squad, but it’s another unwanted headache for Emery.

As the Daily Mail note though, the Spaniard could be on the verge of being sacked and may not even make it to Sunday to be troubled by the injury news.