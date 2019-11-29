Arsenal target James Rodriguez reportedly doesn’t want to join the Gunners as he wants to fight for his spot at Real Madrid.

The Colombian international returned to the Spanish capital this summer following the end of his loan spell at Bayern Munich. James has made nine appearances for Real Madrid this season so far, scoring against Granada and assisting against Levante. Unfortunately, the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner will be out of action due to an injury he sustained during the international break.

A report from El Desmarque claimed that Arsenal were willing to pay €42 million to sign James in January. However, the 28-year-old has no intentions of joining them as he wants to fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane’s squad according to Marca.

A player of James’ quality would’ve been a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad and he would find a good amount of first-team opportunities there. As far as getting game time under Zidane is concerned, the Colombian international featured in most of Real Madrid’s matches before getting injured. So, there’s a fair chance of him being a regular for Los Blancos once he recovers.