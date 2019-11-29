Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Jesse Lingard for his performance in yesterday’s Europa League fixture against Astana.

The England international captained a young Red Devils side and opened the scoring after just ten minutes. However, a goal from Dmitri Shomko and an own goal from Di’Shon Bernard saw the hosts triumph in Astana.

Lingard scored his first goal of the season and gave a decent performance overall. Solskjaer hailed the 27-year-old for his performance and leadership. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the club’s manager said: “Goalscoring is important for forwards, of course, and Jesse scored a very good goal. “But I thought his performance was top class. He led the team by example: energy, drive, he scored a goal, and he was great in the dressing room. So he’s done himself proud today, I think.”

Lingard will surely gain some confidence after his performance yesterday and will be hoping to produce better performances in the upcoming fixtures. Despite the defeat, Manchester United are already through and their final game against AZ is a mere formality.

The Red Devils next take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. A win against Dean Smith’s side could see Manchester United move up in the Premier League table.