Arsenal legend Martin Keown feels that the club will give more time to Unai Emery.

The Gunners registered their seventh successive winless result by losing 1-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates last night. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal before the interval before a brace from Daichi Kamada won the match for Adi Hutter’s side. This was the Gunners’ first home defeat in the group stages of a European competition since 2015 when they lost 3-2 to Olympiacos.

Despite the string of poor results, Keown feels that Emery will be given time because the club doesn’t have a ready-made replacement for him. As quoted by Metro, the Arsenal legend told BT Sport: “I sincerely hope not. He is a good man and I sincerely hope he can turn it around. He’s lost his way but I think he will get the time because I don’t believe there’s a ready-made replacement for him and the club don’t want to be seen to be panicking.”

Emery may have Keown’s backing but his job is in danger given the recent results and if Arsenal don’t win matches at a regular rate, the Spaniard could receive the sack. Despite last night’s defeat, the Gunners are at the top of their Europa League group and even a point in their last match against Standard Liege will be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages.