Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has apologised to Unai Emery and his staff after they were sacked by the club on Friday.

The decision came amid a seven-game winless streak for the Gunners across all competitions, as they continue to struggle to show that they are capable of breaking back into the top four.

Currently down in eighth place and eight points adrift of fourth spot, the Arsenal hierarchy decided that the time was right to make a change on the bench, with club legend Freddie Ljungberg taking temporary charge as interim head coach ahead of the clash with Norwich City on Sunday.

While Emery undoubtedly had his faults, the players will need to take responsibility for the poor performances and results too, and Martinez has held his hands up and apologised, as seen in his tweet below.

The shot-stopper also said sorry to his now former goalkeeping coach, and it’s a gesture that will most likely be appreciated by the former Arsenal boss and his staff.

However, it doesn’t change the reality of the disappointing and frustrating season that Arsenal have experienced so far, and so time will tell if firstly Ljungberg can get a positive reaction from the players, and then who the permanent solution will be for the north London giants.

For now, the headlines continue to be dominated on talk of Emery’s tenure, while it remains to be seen if any other Arsenal players come out publicly to address his departure from the Emirates.