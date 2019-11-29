Menu

Jesse Lingard speaks on first goal of the season

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard said that scoring his first goal of the season will give him more confidence.

The England international led a young Red Devils side in yesterday’s Europa League match against Astana and opened the scoring after just ten minutes. However, the Kazakhstan club came back and won 2-1 thanks to a goal from Dmitri Shomko and an own goal from Di’Shon Bernard.

Lingard netted his first of the season and said that he was happy to have opened his goal account in 2019/20. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the 27-year-old said: “It’s always good to get off the mark and it gives you a bit of confidence. We started off quick and we dominated the first half, but it’s that 30-second period in the second half where I thought we could have managed the game a bit better.”

The defeat won’t make much of a difference for Manchester United as they have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League. After scoring yesterday, Lingard will hope to put on a good performance this weekend when the Red Devils take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

A win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s could see them go up in the Premier League table.

