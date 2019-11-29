Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

The 22-year-old has made 126 appearances for La Viola since making his first-team debut in 2016, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists so far. This season, Chiesa has featured in 13 games for Fiorentina, amassing three goals and four assists. He has also become a regular for the Italy national team, scoring his first international goal in their 9-1 drubbing of Armenia in Palermo some days back.

According to Italian newspaper La Nazione (via Calciomercato), Liverpool are tracking Chiesa and are ‘seriously interested’ in signing him. The report also claims that the Italian international is also on the radars of Inter Milan and Juventus.

Chiesa who is currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt is among the finest talents in Serie A and bigger clubs are bound to be interested in signing him at some point. He would be a suitable addition to Liverpool’s squad but will have to be n the bench most of the time since the Reds already have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.