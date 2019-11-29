Man Utd are reportedly at risk of missing out on two of their top targets as Borussia Dortmund are said to be lining up a double swoop for Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can.

The pair have struggled to make an impact at Juventus this season, with Mandzukic failing to play a single minute while Can has been limited to five appearances, with the majority of those coming off the bench.

SEE MORE: Video: Tahith Chong misses an open goal for Manchester United moments before Astana equalise

Having both been left out of Juve’s Champions League squad, the future doesn’t look particularly promising for them in Turin, and so exits are expected in January to suit all concerned.

However, as noted by The Sun, via Bild, it has been suggested that it may not be straight forward for Man Utd to swoop for the pair in the New Year, as Dortmund are plotting a move for the duo and are said to be readying a bid of £26m for both.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough to convince Juventus to sell, while it remains to be seen if Man Utd press ahead with their own offer to rival the Bundesliga giants to take the duo to Old Trafford in January instead.

Given the lack of experience in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young squad and the poor depth in specific areas of the group, a double swoop for Mandzukic and Can would arguably make a lot of sense for the Red Devils.

Having lost the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera over the summer and ultimately failed to replace them, the two names mentioned above could certainly help fill those voids.

That said, they haven’t played a great deal of football so far this season, and so time will tell whether or not that’s a key factor which puts United off from making their move in January.