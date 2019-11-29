Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he’s hopeful that Scott McTominay will be in contention to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 22-year-old picked up an ankle problem earlier this month, and that would have come as a blow for Solskjaer given he has made 16 appearances so far this season and has established himself as a key figure in the United midfield.

With three goals and an assist, McTominay will no doubt be desperate to get back out on the pitch after missing the draw with Sheffield United last weekend, and Solskjaer has suggested that he could be available for selection against Villa.

“We hope Scotty will be back as soon as possible, but he’s also been back home and I’ve not seen him,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“Maybe [he will be fit to face] Spurs but hopefully for Sunday.”

Time will tell how McTominay looks over the next 48 hours, as the Man Utd medical staff will also surely be cautious in giving him the green light too soon and risk seeing him suffer a setback and a potentially lengthier spell on the sidelines as a result.

With a busy schedule in December to prepare for, Man Utd will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible, and so it remains to be seen what Solskjaer decides even though he hopes to have his midfield ace back in action.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian tactician also provided an update on Paul Pogba who has been sidelined with an ankle injury of his own in recent weeks but had his cast removed over the international break, as he confirmed in a post on his Instagram account.

“Paul is stepping up his recovery and let’s see how soon he’ll be match fit and available,” he added.

“Of course, he’ll be like a new signing for us. He’s not really been able to play for us and, when we get him back, it’ll be like a new world-class signing and world-class midfielder.

“We want him back as soon as possible. Sunday? No. I can’t say now as I’ve not been home and seen him. Let’s see where he’s at when he comes back and he starts training with us.”

It’s a fair point from Solskjaer as given the French international has now missed the last 12 games across all competitions, he surely won’t be able to come straight back into the line-up without working on his fitness first.

It’s unclear if he’ll be given a run out with the reserve side to get his match fitness up or if he will be gradually worked back into the senior side by Solskjaer, but it certainly doesn’t sound as though he’ll be ready to face Villa this weekend.