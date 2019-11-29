Pellegrini given TWO games to save West Ham job with three-man shortlist for replacement

West Ham will reportedly give Manuel Pellegrini two more games to save his job before considering a possible managerial change.

The Hammers are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions as they’ve fallen to 17th place in the Premier League table and sit just three points above the relegation zone.

In turn, the pressure is unsurprisingly building on the Chilean tactician to turn things around, otherwise he could be at risk of losing his job.

As reported by the Daily Mail, that is now becoming a genuine threat for the Hammers boss as it’s claimed that he has the next two games to solidify his position, or West Ham could look at alternatives.

Further, the report goes on to add that David Moyes, Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche are all said to be on their shortlist for a possible successor, although given the latter two are in jobs with direct rivals, it remains to be seen just how successful they are in trying to prise either one of those away.

As for Pellegrini through, he doesn’t have the easiest of games to get results from either as West Ham face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before making the trip to Wolves next Wednesday night.

Failure to come out of those two games with anything to show for their efforts could force the West Ham hierarchy into making a big decision on his future which would significantly impact their hopes of avoiding slipping into relegation trouble moving forward.