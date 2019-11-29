Liverpool star Sadio Mane has said that he isn’t the kind of footballer who dives to steal something from a match.

The Senegal international has been accused of diving recently. Pep Guardiola accused Mane of diving ahead of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City while many fans made similar claims when he went down against Napoli after a challenge from Giovanni di Lorenzo.

SEE MORE: Liverpool interested in €60m-rated Serie A attacker

However, the 27-year-old said that he didn’t dive and should’ve been awarded a penalty. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Mane said: “Yes, I think it was a penalty. I was not diving like usual eh?! Like I always said, I am not a kind of player who will always dive to steal something from the game. I could be lucky sometimes and get a penalty, but he didn’t give it for me, and it wasn’t a dive.”

Mane has often won penalties for Liverpool in their past few matches. The Reds’ winners against Leicester City and Tottenham both came from spot-kicks which were awarded after the Senegal winger was fouled. However, it doesn’t look like he dived during both these matches.

After failing to score against Napoli, Mane will be eager to find the net tomorrow when Liverpool take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.