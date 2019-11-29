‘Sell him’ – These Barcelona fans react to Ousmane Dembele’s 10-week injury

According to Barcelona’s official website, a medical examination has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a muscle injury to his right hamstring and that he’s likely to be out for around 10 weeks.

The tricky attacker was forced off in the 26th minute of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against former club Borussia Dortmund.

The ace has struggled with injuries since moving to Barcelona, Dembele has only made 8 appearances so far this season for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Barcelona’s massive investment into the ace hasn’t exactly paid off yet. BBC Sport understand the Blaugrana agreed a deal worth up to £135.5m to bring the Frenchman to the Camp Nou two years ago.

Riddled by injuries.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the attacker’s latest injury setback:

Les sell him — habib10 (@habib26040984) November 29, 2019

Sell him sell him sell him — ????????? (@PrasaannaG1) November 29, 2019

How long is he out for? This is unbelievable man

I swear he never had any injury problems before signing for us

Something wrong with the medic team? — Ron™ (@ron_futbol) November 29, 2019

Just sell him, enough is enough. — San-Messi ?? (@Mahdi_Aj) November 29, 2019

Please sell him we r tired — braca fan (@Jojino6) November 29, 2019

Before anyone decides to sell him, can we look at the training etc, that can be affecting him. He wasn’t prone to injury before Barca. — Denny Singh (@dennysingh) November 29, 2019

Get well soon , i wishing a quick sell in the upcoming winter transfer . — ???????? (@HaithemLM10) November 29, 2019

Man, he’s more absent for injury than he plays at all! ???? — Goran Popovic (@gox1978) November 29, 2019

Sell that fraud — CEO of W???????? (@OGugaming) November 29, 2019

It’s disappointing to see that some Barcelona fans have called for Dembele to be sold following his latest injury.

There’s really no doubting that the 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, is it really wise for the Blaugrana to part ways with the Frenchman so early in his career?

The last thing supporters would want is for a player of Dembele’s natural talent to be sold – only to establish himself as a potential Ballon d’Or contender down the line.