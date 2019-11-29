Arsenal announced their decision to sack Unai Emery on Friday, and that has unsurprisingly led to a huge amount of speculation over who could replace him.

The Gunners are in a desperately poor run of form which has seen them go seven games without a win across all competitions.

In turn, the decision has been made to part company with Emery, while Freddie Ljungberg will take temporary charge as interim head coach ahead of the trip to Norwich City on Sunday.

However, Arsenal’s statement also noted that the search for Emery’s replacement is underway, and now Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that there has been contact between Arsenal and former AC Milan and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

As per his tweet below, he has noted that the Italian tactician wants the job as he looks to embark on a new challenge after winning six Serie A titles during his time with the two clubs noted above, although his English ‘is not perfect either’, which could be an issue to scupper a potential deal.

Further, Solhekol adds that Jose Mourinho was wanted by senior figures at the Emirates, but given he took the Tottenham job last week, he is no longer an option.

It will be fascinating to see who Arsenal go with as ultimately they can’t afford to get it wrong if they want to salvage something from this season and put themselves back in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Emery lasted just 18 months after being appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor, and with a number of options both in and out of work currently, the Gunners have a big choice to make.

Allegri would undoubtedly be a smart pick though given the experience and winning mentality that he has developed during his time in Serie A, but it would be a gamble to an extent too given this would be his first job outside of Italy and he could encounter similar communication issues as Emery.

Time will tell if he’s the man for the job, but Arsenal will perhaps take their time and wait until after this weekend at least before making an announcement on a replacement for Emery.