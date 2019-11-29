Chelsea stalwart Willian has revealed that he’s still waiting for a contract offer from the club despite the fact that his current deal expires next summer.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Frank Lampard so far this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions while scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Coupled with the energy and work ethic that he brings to the team, there is little doubt that the Brazilian international has been an important part of Chelsea’s positive start to the campaign.

Further, when considering the fact that Lampard has preferred a number of his young stars over experienced stalwarts this season, Willian has still managed to keep his place in the side.

However, he has now conceded that he’s still waiting for a contract offer from the club, and it will have to come soon as far as Chelsea are concerned with Willian able to start speaking to other clubs from January onwards ahead of becoming a free agent.

“I feel happy to play for this club but this situation is not in my hands. It’s in theirs,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “They already know what I want, so I just wait for them.

“I don’t want to talk to them [other clubs] because I have a contract until the end of the season. I’m happy here.”

That’s a pretty clear message for the Chelsea hierarchy, and given Willian continues to show his importance to the side this season, it would be a surprise if he wasn’t offered new terms.

Nevertheless, the Blues have been known to have a policy on players over 30, but given what the Brazilian has achieved since his switch to Stamford Bridge coupled with the fact that he still plays an important role for Chelsea, all the key factors are surely stacked in his favour and talks could be expected to begin sooner rather than later.