This week’s dose of Friday Night Football should be a cracker as high flying Fulham travel to promotion rivals Swansea in the Championship – here’s how you can watch the match tonight. Kick off time is 19:45 from the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

How Can I Watch Swansea v Fulham Live Streaming

What Channel is the Swansea Fulham Match on?

The match can be watched with Bet365 online as well as Sky. The action kicks off at 19:45 from the Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Where is the Swansea City v Fulham game being played?

The match is being played at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Is Swansea v Fulham on Sky?

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports from 19:45 this evening.

After three games without a win the Swans find themselves 9 points adrift of top spot and risk losing their place in the top six, so three points tonight would be a welcome boost.

A shock defeat at home to Millwall at the weekend was followed by a one all draw at Huddersfield in midweek. In front of their home fans Swansea have struggled losing their last four outings at the Liberty stadium.

In contrast Fulham are on the up. Scott Parker looks to have turned a corner with three wins on the bounce including an emphatic 3-0 at home to Derby last time out. That win lifted Fulham up to third, but remain seven points adrift of leaders West Brom.

Defensively Fulham have been solid of late recording three clean sheets in their last five games and they’re 15/4 to beat Swansea to nil.

Only West Brom and Preston have scored more than the Cottagers in the Championship so far this season. Scott Parker’s side have bagged 29 goals in 18 games with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a third of those goals. The Serbian is 4/1 to open the scoring at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea’s danger man comes in the form of Andre Ayew. The Ghanaian forward has been directly involved in eighth goals this season and he’s 3/1 to score anytime.

The last time the two sides met in South Wales Swansea took all three points following a 2-0 win and its 17/1 for a repeat scoreline on Friday.

Following their poor recent form Swansea are as big as 2/1 to secure a home win, the draw is 13/5 and Fulham are 7/5 to bag another three points on the road.

