Inter are reportedly leading Borussia Dortmund in the transfer scrap for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and could be closing in on an agreement on personal terms.

The Italian giants have started the season well as they look to be capable of pushing Juventus in the Serie A title race, while they remain in contention to advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

In turn, Antonio Conte will perhaps see the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen by bringing in key reinforcements who could make the difference and give them that little push to secure major trophies this season.

Among his priorities is seemingly a reunion with Giroud, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Inter are leading the race for the French international and are in ongoing talks with his entourage as they prepare a contract that will satisfy his demands.

It’s suggested that the key point is the duration of the agreement, as with Giroud now 33 years of age, he could see this as his last major contract and will want to see it extended to make it a reasonably lengthy deal.

With that in mind, time will tell if the respective parties can reach an agreement and get a deal over the line in January, as not only does the stalwart’s current Chelsea deal expire next summer, but he has been limited to just six appearances so far this season in a bit-part role for Frank Lampard’s side.

However, Tammy Abraham picked up an injury in midweek and could now be sidelined, which in turn opens up a possible opportunity for Giroud to stake his claim in the starting XI.

That said, Michy Batshuayi will be hoping for the same chance, and if he gets the nod over Giroud this weekend against West Ham, then perhaps that will only push the French international further towards the exit door at Chelsea with Inter ready to swoop.