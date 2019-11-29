Former Chelsea man Tony Cascarino is of the opinion that Reece James is too adventurous at times and should know when to reserve his energy.

The 19-year-old right-back has featured quite regularly for the Blues this season. He played the entirety of Chelsea’s Champions League match against Valencia which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cascarino feels that James was at fault for the La Liga side’s first goal and is a little too adventurous sometimes. As quoted by Metro, the former Irish international told the Times: “Reece James is a very exciting player who ticks all the boxes of the modern full back in that he is capable of contributing both in defence and attack. But he needs to learn when to reserve his energy. The right back was at fault for Valencia’s first goal and also when Maxi Gómez missed a simple chance.

“He is sometimes too adventurous. In second-half stoppage time, when Chelsea should have been settling for a draw, he was twice caught upfield when two counterattacks by Valencia so nearly brought a winning goal for the home team. The 19-year-old looked very tired at the end.”

James has featured in nine matches for Chelsea this season so far, scoring twice while providing as many assists. The 19-year-old is someone who can become a big player for the club but he sure needs to improve on certain things.

It will be interesting to see if Frank Lampard gives James a start against West Ham this weekend. A win could take Chelsea to third place in the Premier League table provided Manchester City lose to Newcastle.