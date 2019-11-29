Top manager would make ‘exception’ to manage Manchester United, journalist claims

DiMarzio editor David Amoyal has sensationally claimed that former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri would make an ‘exception’ – by cutting his sabbatical short – to manage Manchester United.

Journalist Ian McGarry revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week that Arsenal made contact with the Italian’s representatives over the possibility of him taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

McGarry and Duncan Castles also revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Allegri is currently living in London and that he’s learning English.

As far as I know, Allegri’s plans have not changed- he intends to take rest of the season off. I think the one club he would make an exception for is Man United — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) November 29, 2019

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Allegri turned down the chance to replace Emery as he was adamant that he’d like to take a full year off football before returning next season.

Now that Amoyal has claimed that Allegri would cut his break short for a chance to take over the Red Devils, should Manchester United consider relieving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties?

Similarly to Arsenal, United have struggled to return their former glory following Solskjaer’s rebuild of the squad.

The Manchester outfit lie 9th in the league and they seem no closer to re-establishing themselves as a top four force in the Premier League.

Allegri is certainly one of the most experienced managers in the world that is currently without a club, would United’s hierarchy be making a big mistake by shunning his apparent interest to stick with Solskjaer this season?