‘Wasn’t right person for Arsenal’ and ‘out of his depth’ – These Gunners fans react as Unai Emery sacked

Arsenal confirmed that they had sacked Unai Emery on Friday and it unsurprisingly led to a big reaction from their fans as they await news on his replacement.

The Gunners failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League last season and fell to a heavy defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

In turn, Emery’s first season in charge after replacing Arsene Wenger didn’t end in success, and based on recent form, it didn’t appear as though his second year at the helm would go any better.

Arsenal are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions, and have now slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League table and are eight points adrift of fourth.

Coupled with the disappointing performances and results against sides that they were expected to beat in recent weeks, the hierarchy have taken the decision to sack Emery and have put club legend Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge as interim boss.

Time will tell how he fares against Norwich City on Sunday, but as seen in the responses below, there is a general feeling among many Arsenal fans that perhaps this was the right decision as they don’t sound particularly convinced that Emery was the right man for the job moving forward.

They’ll certainly hope that the next man in can do a better job, but it remains to be seen who Arsenal go with…

