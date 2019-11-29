‘Wasn’t right person for Arsenal’ and ‘out of his depth’ – These Gunners fans react as Unai Emery sacked

Arsenal confirmed that they had sacked Unai Emery on Friday and it unsurprisingly led to a big reaction from their fans as they await news on his replacement.

The Gunners failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League last season and fell to a heavy defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

In turn, Emery’s first season in charge after replacing Arsene Wenger didn’t end in success, and based on recent form, it didn’t appear as though his second year at the helm would go any better.

Arsenal are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions, and have now slipped down to eighth place in the Premier League table and are eight points adrift of fourth.

Coupled with the disappointing performances and results against sides that they were expected to beat in recent weeks, the hierarchy have taken the decision to sack Emery and have put club legend Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge as interim boss.

Time will tell how he fares against Norwich City on Sunday, but as seen in the responses below, there is a general feeling among many Arsenal fans that perhaps this was the right decision as they don’t sound particularly convinced that Emery was the right man for the job moving forward.

They’ll certainly hope that the next man in can do a better job, but it remains to be seen who Arsenal go with…

100% the right decision. Wishing Emery all the best for the future but he wasnt the right person for Arsenal and we need to move forward. Give it to Freddie until the end of the season — ???? (@M3_Arsenal) November 29, 2019

Been respectful to the club and worked hard to improve us but it hasn’t worked out and that’s life good luck for the future Unai. Thanks Boss — Shannon (@ShanoG14) November 29, 2019

Never nice to see a person sacked, but he’s just out of his depth. Won’t quite forgive him for letting Ramsey go, but wish him the best in the future. Onwards and upwards. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) November 29, 2019

this is the best day of my life for a long time — pippa (@hipippa) November 29, 2019

Really think he’ll do great back in Spain. England just isn’t for him. Was a great professional a and wish him luck and I hope he does good at any club. — Dammit Arsenal ? (@DammitArsenal) November 29, 2019

Thank you for your efforts, sometimes a job is too big for you but I wish you the best of luck for the future, maybe our paths will cross again @UnaiEmery_ — a (@chiefdouzi) November 29, 2019

This is the right decision. Thank you @UnaiEmery_ but it just didn’t work out in the end. Good luck in the future. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) November 29, 2019

Always been a great professional and human being and tried very hard to make things work at Arsenal. Sadly sometimes things just don’t work out. Wish you all the best for the future. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) November 29, 2019

SI SENORRRRRR ADIOS — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) November 29, 2019