‘You won’ – These Arsenal fans on Mesut Ozil’s post after Emery’s sacking

Mesut Ozil seemed locked in during Arsenal’s training session with caretaker boss and club legend Freddie Ljungberg earlier today.

Unai Emery was relieved of his duties with the Gunners following last night’s 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Ozil’s strained relationship with the Spaniard is well-documented, the World Cup winning playmaker has seen his role with the Gunners fade away over the last year.

Ozil uploaded a picture of himself talking to Ljungberg with the caption #YaGunnersYa. The German term for yes is ‘ja’ and this could be a clever way of the playmaker almost celebrating Emery’s departure.

Take a look at Ozil’s social media post below:

Here's how some Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil's post:

The Gunners face relegation candidates Norwich City this weekend and the side will need a comfortable victory to win over the fans after a dismal spell.

After being used sparingly by Emery over the last year, can 31-year-old Ozil really get back to his best and help Arsenal push for a top four spot?