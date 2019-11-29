Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops BIG hint over next move after discussing ‘second home’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seemingly dropped a major hint over where he could potentially go next as he prepares to become a free agent.

The 38-year-old will see his current deal with LA Galaxy expire at the end of December, and having confirmed his intention to move on with a tweet on his official account earlier this month, it remains to be seen what’s next for the Swede.

Based on his comments below, it appears as though he has left the door wide open for another spell in Milan, with the Rossoneri heavily linked with taking him back for a second spell.

“Milan is my second home,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as noted by Goal Italy. “I have wonderful memories and one of the people I trust most lives there. I love Italians and their genius. My heart never went away. I love choosing, not being chosen. I’ve not become an entrepreneur, I was born an entrepreneur and became a footballer.

“I can play at my level up to 50. If there is a project that stimulates me, I can absolutely do it. I just finished the experience in Los Angeles, it was fantastic, it will remain indelible in my memories.”

Time will tell whether that is merely a compliment to the city and its people, or whether Ibrahimovic has a genuine interest in going back to one of his former clubs.

Given that Milan currently sit down in 12th place in the Serie A table and are 11 points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots, they could certainly do with the kind of lift that Ibrahimovic could provide in the New Year.

That said, it’s unclear if it’s a challenge that the player himself would be willing to accept at this stage of his career, but what is certain is that the city remains a special place for him and could lead to a temptation to return.