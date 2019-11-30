Arsenal legend Martin Keown is of the opinion that David Luiz should be dropped from the squad.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners this summer and has made 14 appearances for them across all competitions, scoring two goals against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Luiz’s performances at the back haven’t been very good for Arsenal and Keown feels that the Gunners bought a problem by signing him.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former England international said: “I wouldn’t be playing David Luiz in the Arsenal team now if I was anything to do with the coaching staff at the club. It’s very difficult to question it from a medical point of view when somebody goes off injured, but I don’t feel with bruised ribs that you go off in a game of that importance to the manager. He drops so deep that he’s killing the whole team. He hasn’t got a defensive bone in his body and Arsenal went and bought him to solve their issues at the back.

“By taking David Luiz, Arsenal just bought a problem from Chelsea. That was the beginning of the end for Emery in the summer, because he didn’t address the problems Arsene Wenger left behind. They’re still not solid enough.”

Arsenal have had a poor run of form lately and their defensive issues are a major reason behind this. Given his performances, Luiz should be dropped and replaced by Rob Holding. The Gunners need to make some defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window if they are to produce better results.

Arsenal play their first match under Freddie Ljungberg this weekend against Norwich City at Carrow Road. A win could take the Gunners to fifth position in the Premier League table provided Wolves, Sheffield United and Burnley don’t win their respective matches.