Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield on Saturday as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

There was disappointment in midweek for the Reds as they were held at home by Napoli in the Champions League which means their bid to qualify for the knockout stage will go into the final round of fixtures in the group.

SEE MORE: Video: Footage shows Barcelona ace IN TEARS at half time during capitulation at Anfield

They’ll have to put that behind them and focus on the next challenge ahead of them this weekend though, with Brighton looking to cause an upset and come away with something to show for their efforts.

As noted by the club’s official site, Jurgen Klopp was set to be forced into one change at least as Fabinho has been ruled out until 2020 after sustaining an ankle injury in that clash with Napoli.

In turn, while that’s a huge blow for the Reds especially with their busy December schedule in mind, Klopp still has quality options available to step in and fill that void as seen in the line-up for Saturday’s outing.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, they’ve unsurprisingly gone with a strong starting XI against Brighton and they’ll hope there’s enough ability and class in that line-up to get the job done and continue their relentless start to the campaign.

There are three changes in total for Liverpool from the side that faced Napoli, as noted by the club’s site, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for Fabinho, James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Given the quality that that trio possess between them, those are three crucial boosts for the Liverpool boss to be able to bring them into the mix and inject more intensity, urgency and technical quality into the team.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the charge and Virgil van Dijk marshalling the backline, Liverpool fans will arguably have every reason to be confident that they’ll pick up another win this weekend.