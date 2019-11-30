It’s hard to tell exactly what would be the best case scenario for Manchester United when it comes to Alexis Sanchez’s loan spell at Inter Milan.

It seems too much has gone on for him to return to the first team set up at Old Trafford, but if he excels then the finger could get pointed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not getting enough out of him. It seems the ideal would be for him to do enough to convince another team to take him off United’s wage bill, but not enough to seem them criticised for letting him go.

There were signs of rejuvination when he scored twice on his full debut, only for him to get sent off for diving shortly after. Since then he’s been limited to a grand total of four appearences thanks to a long term tendon injury.

A report from The Manchester Evening News has indicated he’s still recovering from the surgery related to that injury, but it’s hoped he will return to full training after Christmas.

He faces a tough task trying to get back into the side. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have forged an effective partnership and Antonio Conte is known for being demanding on his players. That means the Chilean will need to work hard to get up to full fitness, which could take a while after being out for so long.

If he hoped that this return to Italy would help revive his career, it certainly hasn’t worked out like that so far.