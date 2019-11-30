Frank Lampard has made five changes to the Chelsea side that drew against Valencia during midweek, ahead of this afternoon’s clash with London rivals West Ham.

In defence, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri enter the fray in the place of Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

There’s just one change in midfield with Mason Mount back in the starting lineup for tireless midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea will miss talisman Tammy Abraham following his heartbreaking injury on Wednesday night, World Cup winner Olivier Giroud will lead the line for the Blues.

Veteran winger Pedro also comes into the lineup for Willian.

Check out the Blues’ lineup below:

Here's our team today to take on West Ham. ?#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/AqrxznqQ0a — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2019

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

All good bar Pedro, that’s disgusting — Bread Bandit (@archiebutler22) November 30, 2019

Ngolo need resting so thats fine, good to see big oli starts, pedro ?? — IDK (@evyatar2707) November 30, 2019

Great lineup bar Pedro. Finally a chance to see Giroud uptop ? Reece James gonna having a first IF in FIFA. 2 assists today i called it. Lets get the W — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) November 30, 2019

Boo pedro but I guess for rotation — bluebeast (@imabeast123762) November 30, 2019

Great lineup but why is Pedro starting — N’Golo (@KanteCFC_) November 30, 2019

Surprised with Pedro but happy with the rest — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) November 30, 2019

Great to see James, and Giroud! Would’ve played CHO over Pedro but shouldn’t be rushed in — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) November 30, 2019

Wow Pedro starting. Didn’t see that coming. — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) November 30, 2019

It’s surprising to see some fans slamming Pedro’s involvement in today’s clash. The Spaniard has scored some important goals for the Blues but he’s experiencing a lesser role with the team this season.

The Hammers have been dismal this season, Manuel Pellegrini’s woes have led to the London giants being dragged into a potential relegation dog-fight.

The Irons have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League clashes, can the Blues take advantage against a side that may be low on confidence?

Lampard’s men will be keen to bounce back in the league this afternoon after last week’s narrow defeat to Manchester City.