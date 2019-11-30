EURO 2020 draw: ‘Group of Death’ for Euro giants while England face Croatia

The EURO 2020 draw for the group stage has been made in Bucharest with some fascinating early match-ups to look forward to.

There is simply no other place to start other than Group F as Portugal, France and Germany were drawn alongside each other in the feared ‘Group of Death’.

That sets up some hugely intriguing encounters early on in the tournament to see who advances, while one of Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria or Hungary will join them after the playoffs to try and produce an upset too.

Elsewhere, the tournament kicks off with Turkey facing Italy on June 12, with Wales also being drawn in Group A as well as Switzerland in another tough looking group.

Belgium will arguably feel confident about their chances of making it out of Group B at the expense of the likes of Denmark, Finland and Russia, while the Netherlands are back in a major competition and will no doubt be favourites to emerge from Group C.

Group D sees England take on Croatia again after their World Cup semi-final clash last year, while Scotland will hope to come through the playoff round to set up a clash with their neighbours.

Spain will hope to advance out of Group E although they’ll have to get past the likes of Sweden and Poland, and so it sets up what will hopefully be fascinating month or so of football next summer with some stand-out clashes to look forward to from the off.

Full draw below:

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Group B

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

Georgia/Belarus/Macedonia/Kosovo

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland/Israel/Norway/Serbia

Czech Republic

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Bosnia/Northern Ireland/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Group F

Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany