Arsenal have reportedly compiled a five-man managerial shortlist as they search for a suitable successor to Unai Emery after his sacking this week.

The Spaniard’s 18-month reign was officially brought to an end on Friday, as the club confirmed their decision in a statement with Freddie Ljungberg being appointed as interim head coach.

The Gunners legend will be in charge for this weekend’s clash with Norwich City with Arsenal looking to close the eight-point gap between themselves and the top four in the Premier League table, while it remains to be seen how long it takes to bring in their long-term successor for Emery.

According to Sky Sports though, they have seemingly whittled down the number of candidates to five names with Massimiliano Allegri, Brendan Rodgers, Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo forming that group of contenders.

Given Allegri is the only free agent on that list, it would arguably be the smoothest process to convince him to take the job at the Emirates if he is ready to return to coaching after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The Italian tactician has won six Serie A titles across spells with Juve and AC Milan, and so with that winning track record and the experience of coaching at the highest level, he could be seen as a sensible appointment.

Meanwhile, Arteta, Ancelotti and Santo are in jobs and would seemingly be difficult to prise away from Man City, Napoli and Wolves respectively, while Rodgers would arguably be the most difficult of them all given how well Leicester City are doing so far this season.

The Foxes sit in second place in the table after 13 games, and they’ve done so playing some excellent football having scored 31 goals, which is more than leaders Liverpool, while they also boast the best defensive record in the top flight having conceded just eight goals.

In turn, it will surely be a hugely difficult thing to do for Rodgers to walk away from that at this stage with so much promise and potential in the side to achieve more, but time will tell if the Arsenal job, assuming it is indeed offered to him, is too big an opportunity to turn down.