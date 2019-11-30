Gary Neville slams these ‘uncoachable’ Arsenal players after Emery sacking

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed to Sky Sports that some of Arsenal’s players are ‘uncoachable’ in his damning assessment of the team after Unai Emery’s sacking.

Gary Neville has slammed some of Arsenal’s defenders, including the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis after Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners yesterday.

The north London outfit have some serious problems at the back, on many occasions the side’s inability on the defensive side of the pitch have led to the entire team’s downfall.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last seven games across all competitions. Arsenal’s hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the top four look to be over.

Here’s what Neville had to say on some of Arsenal’s defenders:

“It’s been messy. The goal last week that we highlighted on Monday Night Football, that one where David Luiz was stepping up against Southampton, we’ve seen Mustafi, we’ve seen Sokratis too let’s be clear – these defenders are uncoachable, some of them.”

Given Arsenal’s defensive woes in recent years, the club should consider a manager that is renowned for his work with defenders.

As long as Arsenal continue to defend the way they currently do – the side will have no chance of returning to their former glory anytime soon.

The Gunners actually have so much potential with a young – yet experienced stable of defenders that have been tipped to achieve big things in their careers.

The likes of Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers could all flourish under the right manager and in the right system.