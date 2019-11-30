Arsenal legend David Seaman is of the opinion that Patrick Vieira would be a fine candidate to become the club’s manager.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery following their long winless streak and appointed Fredrik Ljungberg as interim manager. Seaman feels that former Arsenal captain Vieira would be the right man to take charge of the club.

Speaking on BBC, the former Gunners goalkeeper said: “I am sure Arsenal fans would love Patrick to come back to the club. Knowing Patrick, I think he would be the right man. I knew what he was like as a player. I knew what he was like as a captain. He was a born leader and everybody knows that. Maybe go down that route instead of a tried and tested route.”

Vieira is currently in charge of Ligue 1 club Nice. Under the former Arsenal skipper, Les Aiglons have played 56 matches with 21 wins and as many defeats. This season, Nice have been struggling as they are 15th in Ligue 1.

Given the Ligue 1 club’s current situation, many might think that Vieira is not the right man to manage Arsenal. However, he has a good understanding of the club and will have much better players at his disposal. Hence, Vieira could be worth a try.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Arsenal fare under Ljungberg. The Gunners play their first match under the Swede tomorrow against Norwich City at Carrow Road.