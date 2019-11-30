Klopp defends Adrian, praises Liverpool stopper for playing with ‘cold feet’

According to the Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Adrian over his role in Lewis Dunk scoring a bizarre free-kick for Brighton earlier today.

Adrian was called into action after Alisson was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside of the box. Take a look at the incident here.

Brighton scored from the resulting free-kick as defender Lewis Dunk capitalised on Adrian spending some time to organise his wall from the far post.

Dunk essentially passed the ball into the back of the net with his quickly taken free-kick. We’ve never really seen anything like it. Check it out here.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on the Spaniard after he was called in to action to replace Alisson:

“Virgil was probably man of the match with the two goals but Adrian is for me – to come in to a game like this and make two saves,”

“Adrian comes in with cold feet and cold hands but made two really good saves.”

“It was very clever from Brighton but the keeper has just come on and is trying to set the wall.”

“They are trying to get used to each other and the referee lets it go like this. We cannot change it but for me it’s not 100% right.”

Klopp does raise a good point when he praises Adrian for his two impressive saves after coming on. Given how rare it is that keeper’s are forced off, imagine how difficult it is for a substitute goalkeeper to stay ready.

Was Martin Atkinson’s decision to allow Dunk to take the free-kick quickly fair?

With Alisson sent off, Adrian will have to deputise for the Reds in their crucial Merseyside derby against Everton next Wednesday.