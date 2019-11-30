‘Legend’ – These Liverpool fans hail Jonjo Shelvey after equaliser vs Man City

In the 87th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester City, Jonjo Shelvey scored a stunning late equaliser for the Magpies to rescue a point and also dent the Sky Blues’ title hopes.

Shelvey fired a stunning first-time strike into the back of the net after a wonderfully worked free-kick routine.

Take a look at the England international’s crucial equaliser that’s written him into Anfield folklore here.

According to the Guardian, Liverpool signed Shelvey in a deal that was worth up to £3m over nine years ago.

Shelvey struggled to make an impact as a youngster after three years with the Reds and was eventually moved on to Swansea.

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to the midfielder’s crucial leveller:

JONJO SHELVEY IS A RED HES A LEGEND HES A RED WE LOVE HIM — lorren (@loruscetta) November 30, 2019

Always knew Jonjo Shelvey would come good as a Liverpool legend. @NUFC you beauuuuties https://t.co/zSKJ3skvBO — James Smith (@J_Smith55) November 30, 2019

Jonjo Shelvey what a legend!!! #YNWA — Dylan Bate (@DBate96) November 30, 2019

I can finally say something JONJO SHELVEY YOU BALD HEADED LEGEND — garyn_abel (@garynabel1) November 30, 2019

Jonjo Shelvey needs a bonus from his old club. Scouce legend #NEWMCI — Brett Parnell (@BrettParnell463) November 30, 2019

I always knew #LFC Legend Jonjo Shelvey would help us win a title. #NEWMCI — Brian Lowell (@brilowell) November 30, 2019

Shelvey u legend? — Aaron Grey (@AaronGrey7) November 30, 2019

Who would have thought that after almost a decade that Shelvey would come up with a moment that could potentially see a Premier League title for Liverpool.

The central-midfielder is getting back to his best under Steve Bruce’s guidance, at just 27 years old, there’s still plenty of time for the ace to firmly establish himself as a top Premier League midfielder.