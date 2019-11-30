Menu

‘Legend’ – These Liverpool fans hail Jonjo Shelvey after equaliser vs Man City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

In the 87th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester City, Jonjo Shelvey scored a stunning late equaliser for the Magpies to rescue a point and also dent the Sky Blues’ title hopes.

Shelvey fired a stunning first-time strike into the back of the net after a wonderfully worked free-kick routine.

Take a look at the England international’s crucial equaliser that’s written him into Anfield folklore here.

According to the Guardian, Liverpool signed Shelvey in a deal that was worth up to £3m over nine years ago.

Shelvey struggled to make an impact as a youngster after three years with the Reds and was eventually moved on to Swansea.

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to the midfielder’s crucial leveller:

Who would have thought that after almost a decade that Shelvey would come up with a moment that could potentially see a Premier League title for Liverpool.

The central-midfielder is getting back to his best under Steve Bruce’s guidance, at just 27 years old, there’s still plenty of time for the ace to firmly establish himself as a top Premier League midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jonjo Shelvey