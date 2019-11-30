According to Mirror Football, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has sensationally urged the Gunners to sign Manchester United star Chris Smalling in order to strengthen their defence.

Keown’s comments come in the wake of Unai Emery’s sacking as Arsenal boss.

Arsenal’s defence has been below-par for several years now and the Gunners seriously need to make things tighter at the back if they’re to have any hope of returning to their former glory anytime soon.

England international Smalling has rejuvenated his career since moving to Roma on loan. The 30-year-old is flourishing in Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Given the ace’s Premier League experience and according to Keown – just a £13m price-tag – Smalling seems like a solid option for the Gunners.

Here’s what Keown had to say on Smalling:

“Smalling is doing exceptionally well – £13 million, the price they are putting on his head, that’s not enough,”

“Arsenal could maybe do worse than to take him.”

It’s absolutely essential that the north London club’s next manager finds a way to eradicate the team’s defensive woes.

The Gunners are sitting 9th in the Premier League, fans will be hoping that club legend Freddie Ljungberg can inspire the underperforming side to a much-needed victory against relegation candidates Norwich tomorrow.