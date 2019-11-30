Meeting held: Juventus chief traveled to London as club linked with double free transfer raid on Chelsea

It’s been said countless times, but Juventus really are the masters of the free transfer. Players like Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira and Dani Alves were all free and provided a big contribution to the club.

They are also starting to see some success with Aaron Ramsey who moved from Arsenal on a free transfer last Summer, so it’s no surprise they might return to London looking for something similar.

A report from Football Italia has indicated it’s a couple of Chelsea players who are catching their attention at this point. They state that according to Tuttosport, Calciomercato and other Italian outlets that the Juve Director of Sport recently traveled to London to hold talks with some Chelsea executives.

They go on to suggest that it’s Willian and Pedro who are attracting their interest at this point. It should be noted that due to their contracts expiring next Summer, Juventus can speak to both players directly from January so it’s not clear if that meeting was about those players or something else.

They also say that the Italians are looking at a possible move to sign Christian Eriksen for free next Summer as well, but they would face competition from Real Madrid for him.

It’s hard to say if it would make sense to sign both Pedro and Willian. They are ageing wingers and they already have Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi on the books who can play wide, but this could indicate they plan to move some players on next Summer too.

History suggests that we shouldn’t be surprised if Juve do make some more free transfer signings next year, it just remains to be seen who they actually move for.