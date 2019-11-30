Peter Crouch feels that Chris Wilder is a suitable candidate to manage Arsenal.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery yesterday and have appointed Fredrik Ljungberg as their interim manager. The Swede will be hoping to end Arsenal’s winless run.

Crouch feels that Wilder is a suitable candidate to be in charge of the Gunners but the club won’t consider him. In his column for the Daily Mail, the former striker wrote: “Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is favourite to replace Emery but what about Chris Wilder? People will turn their noses up at that suggestion and I expect Arsenal will think they are better than appointing a manager from Sheffield United.

“They should think again, because Arsenal are behind them in the table. I’ve watched Sheffield United consistently for 18 months and the way they play is fantastic. It is fearless, it is inventive and expansive and Wilder has done an exceptional job. They are aggressive but they are attractive — qualities you used to associate with Arsenal.

“You could be sure, too, that Wilder wouldn’t tolerate any of the nonsense that has gone on over the past few years from certain players. But will Arsenal give him a chance? I think, sadly, you and I know the answer. For now, they muddle on. Nobody is certain where Arsenal will end up.”

Wilder has done an incredible job at Sheffield United so far. He joined the club when they were in League One and three years on, they are sixth in the Premier League table.

Wilder could be a very good option to become Arsenal’s manager provided the club considers him as an option. The Gunners play their first match under Ljungberg tomorrow against Norwich City at Carrow Road and will hope to secure all three points.

