Tottenham produced a stirring comeback against Olympiacos in midweek and a certain ball boy became famous for his impact on the game.

Jose Mourinho’s men fell 2-0 down in his first home game in charge after replacing Mauricio Pochettino last week, but they came storming back to secure all three points in a 4-2 win.

Key in that comeback was ball boy Callum Hynes, who showed real alertness and cleverness to get the ball back into the hands of Serge Aurier as quickly as possible to spark a Tottenham attack which ultimately resulted in Harry Kane finding the back of the net to draw them level.

Mourinho instantly acknowledged the ball boy’s impact on the passage of play and went over to congratulate him on the sidelines while his players celebrated.

While that was perhaps more than enough to delight Hynes and his family, the tweet below from Conor McNamara notes how the Spurs boss invited the youngster to join the team for their pre-match lunch ahead of the clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Further, it’s suggested that a different ball boy or girl will do the same ahead of every home game in what really is a classy touch from Mourinho who has seemingly been on a charm offensive since he got the Tottenham job.

While that’s a brilliant gesture, he’ll hope that his players can do the business on the pitch without the help of outside sources this weekend as they look to continue to climb the Premier League table.