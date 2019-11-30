It’s clear that some derbys means so much more than others. Anything that can make fans behave like this is definitely a big deal.

Atalanta defeated Brescia 3-0 today in their local derby and some footage from inside Martin de Roon’s car has emerged. It’s fascinating in a sort of terrifying way. Clearly they are very happy, but it’s not the kind of reaction we usually see over here:

Getting welcomed like this means that I need a new car, but it’s definitely worth it. Winning the derby, priceless. pic.twitter.com/pg4IfykEmO — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) November 30, 2019

De Roon’s tweet claims that he will need a new car after this, it remains to be seen if that’s true but you have to think new suspension will definitely be required.

It also makes you wonder how these fans might have reacted if they had lost the game.