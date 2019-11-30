Menu

Video: Atalanta ace needs a new car after incredible reception from fans following derby win

Atalanta
It’s clear that some derbys means so much more than others. Anything that can make fans behave like this is definitely a big deal.

Atalanta defeated Brescia 3-0 today in their local derby and some footage from inside Martin de Roon’s car has emerged. It’s fascinating in a sort of terrifying way. Clearly they are very happy, but it’s not the kind of reaction we usually see over here:

De Roon’s tweet claims that he will need a new car after this, it remains to be seen if that’s true but you have to think new suspension will definitely be required.

It also makes you wonder how these fans might have reacted if they had lost the game.

