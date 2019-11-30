Video: Bizarre goal celebration for Liverpool as Sadio Mane copies Firmino’s move

The world of Fifa has introduced us to some weird and quite frankly irritating team celebrations in recent years. There’s nothing worse than a little digital man mocking you on your own TV for being dreadful at a game.

This celebration from Liverpool’s game today looks like some kind of fifa glitch. It’s not even clear if Sadio Mane is mocking his teammate or just filled with joy, but it’s so perfectly copied that it looks like something from a video game:

Mane copying Firmino’s celebration for Van Dijk’s second goal ? pic.twitter.com/LiZA8O6Nm9 — DutchNumber4 (@DutchNumber4) November 30, 2019

The more you watch it the more bizarre it starts to look.