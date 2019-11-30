Video: Brighton’s Dunk scores after quick-thinking free-kick vs Liverpool

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk came up with a stroke of genius to score a free-kick for the Seagulls against Liverpool today.
Graham Potter’s side were awarded a free-kick after Alisson was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside of the box.
Dunk acted with some quick-thinking to essentially pass the ball into the back of the net after noticing that Adrian was organising his wall at the far post.
Take a look at the defender’s bizarre goal below:
Lewis Dunk you beauty! #bhafc pic.twitter.com/9yAGttVqKN
— Callum (@Callumbaker_9) November 30, 2019
What are the odds of us seeing a goal like this again anytime soon?