Video: Brighton’s Dunk scores after quick-thinking free-kick vs Liverpool

Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk came up with a stroke of genius to score a free-kick for the Seagulls against Liverpool today.

Graham Potter’s side were awarded a free-kick after Alisson was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside of the box.

Dunk acted with some quick-thinking to essentially pass the ball into the back of the net after noticing that Adrian was organising his wall at the far post.

Take a look at the defender’s bizarre goal below:

What are the odds of us seeing a goal like this again anytime soon?