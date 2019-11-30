Video: Cresswell sends Chelsea’s Reece James for ‘hotdog’ with fine goal

In the 48th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham, full-back Aaron Cresswell scored what proved to be the decisive goal of the match.

England international Cresswell expertly tricked Chelsea ace Reece James with a lovely piece of dribbling, the left-back then curled the ball into the goal with a lovely right-footed finish.

Some fans of Chelsea’s rivals have slammed James for his momentary lapse in concentration in the buildup to the vital goal.

Check out Cresswell’s sensational opener for West Ham below:

Here’s how some football fans reacted to James’ woes in the lead up to the goal:

Reece James actually got sent for a hot dog by cresswell ? — Fred (@ReissoIogy) November 30, 2019

Cresswell just turned james inside out — Naim (@naim_faiyaz22) November 30, 2019

Reece James really got binned by Aaron Cresswell dkm? — ManéSzn(12-1-0) (@ftbl_george) November 30, 2019

Cresswell sending Reece James back to the academy you love to see it — Joe Williams (@JoeWilliams_07) November 30, 2019

Man said Reece james got sent by cresswell ??? — DG? ?? (@Drealz4) November 30, 2019

Reece James getting Ronaldo chopped back to the u21s by Aaron Creswell pic.twitter.com/fIb4vAHYPk — adam. (@TheWhiteVieira) November 30, 2019

James has been solid for the Blues this season, it’s unfortunate that the ace has had to experience perhaps his first major error in such a crucial clash this afternoon.

The versatile defender is certainly talented enough to bounce back from this blunder. Even the best players slip up at times.