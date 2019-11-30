Video: Jadon Sancho scores with a fine finish after being restored to the starting line up

This is the first time we’ve really seen Jadon Sancho face some adversity, and it looks like he’s responding to it brilliantly.

The Sun recently reported that he felt humiliated at Borussia Dortmund as he was made a scapegoat for their loss to Borussia Dortmund, while he was also left out of their starting XI to face Barcelona during the week.

He scored when he came off the bench at the Nou Camp and he impressed again by scoring this nice goal after being restored to the starting line up today:

Jadon Sancho returned to the Dortmund starting lineup in Berlin today… He scored in less than 15 minutes ?? That move to stay onside ? pic.twitter.com/CkXNDBCiwn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 30, 2019

Sancho abriu o placar contra o Hertha Berlim após grande passe de Julian Brandt! pic.twitter.com/q7Kp4nKuBy — Sancho da Deprê² (@depre_sancho2) November 30, 2019

There’s no doubt the past few weeks have been a big test for him, so his ability to fight back and make a decisive contribution says a lot about his strength of character.

It will probably impress any clubs who may be interested in him too..