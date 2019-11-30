In the 87th minute of today’s clash between Newcastle Utd and Manchester City, a clever free-kick routine from the Magpies tricked the Premier League champions.

Raheem Sterling had given City the lead in the first half, but Jetro Willems cancelled his effort out just minutes later.

However, as seen in the video below, Christian Atsu rolled the ball to Jonjo Shelvey, who was just outside of the box, and the central midfielder produced a stunning first-time strike that flew into the back of the net.

Shelvey’s wonderful strike came just minutes after Kevin De Bruyne scored an apparent winner for the visitors.

Check out the England international’s amazing equaliser below:

INCREDIBLE! ?? Anything Kevin De Bruyne can do… Jonjo Shelvey brings Newcastle level in spectacular fashion! ? pic.twitter.com/Y7vtmlbjKb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 30, 2019

HUGE GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE pic.twitter.com/rV7wCEnD8c — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 30, 2019

Newcastle's rehearsed free kick, Atsu rolled over for Shelvey to hit that beautiful shot! Newcastle 2×2 Manchester City#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/a4iuJdCyC0 — Aldo (@Aldo33811134) November 30, 2019

With Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points, title rivals Liverpool will have the chance to take an 11-point lead at the top of the table with a victory against Brighton this afternoon, and so this result could turn out to be a huge blow to City’s hopes of defending their league crown this season.