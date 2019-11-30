Menu

Video: Jonjo Shelvey’s late long-range strike seals Newcastle Utd draw vs Man City

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

In the 87th minute of today’s clash between Newcastle Utd and Manchester City, a clever free-kick routine from the Magpies tricked the Premier League champions.

Raheem Sterling had given City the lead in the first half, but Jetro Willems cancelled his effort out just minutes later.

However, as seen in the video below, Christian Atsu rolled the ball to Jonjo Shelvey, who was just outside of the box, and the central midfielder produced a stunning first-time strike that flew into the back of the net.

Shelvey’s wonderful strike came just minutes after Kevin De Bruyne scored an apparent winner for the visitors.

Check out the England international’s amazing equaliser below:

With Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points, title rivals Liverpool will have the chance to take an 11-point lead at the top of the table with a victory against Brighton this afternoon, and so this result could turn out to be a huge blow to City’s hopes of defending their league crown this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jonjo Shelvey