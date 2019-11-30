Video: Liverpool’s Alisson sent off for handball vs Brighton

Liverpool superstar Alisson may have made a costly mistake for the Reds in this afternoon’s clash against Brighton.

With a dangerous ball played over the top of Liverpool’s defence, Alisson charged out of his area to contest Leandro Trossard.

The crafty playmaker attempted to loop the ball over the Brazilian, forcing Alisson to handle the ball to prevent it from hitting the back of the net.

The referee immediately sent the stopper off for his clear handball outside the area.

Take a look at the incident below:

With the Brazilian sent off, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was substituted for backup keeper Adrian. Liverpool will now be without their first-choice for the Merseyside derby against Everton.